Brandi Carlile Salutes John Prine With Heartwarming Performance of ‘I Remember Everything’

Last year, Brandi Carlile took the Grammys stage with a joint performance with Tanya Tucker, as they ran through their collaboration “Bring My Flowers Now.”

This year, she did things solo. But she tipped her hat to one of the best to ever do it: John Prine.

The current 2021 Grammy winner (Best Country Song, “Crowded Table”) with the Highwomen and singer-songwriter shared a heartwarming performance of Prine’s “I Remember Everything” with a guitar in hand on Sunday night in honor of the late singer-songwriter, who died last April of COVID-19 complications at age 73. Her performance followed a Little Richard medley from Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, as well as an ode to Kenny Rogers from Lionel Richie. During her acoustic performance, Carlile paid homage to the musical great in a stripped-back fashion fit for a king.

Watch Carlile honor Prine below:

It’s a special day for Prine fans, too. The legendary musician already earned awards for Best American Roots Performance and Best Americana Roots Song for “I Remember Everything” earlier in the day.

Prine’s final recording, released in June by his family and Oh Boy Records, earned the musician his fourth and fifth Grammy awards. His first came in 1991 for his album The Missing Years.

