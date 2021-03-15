Brandi Carlile Shares Cover of John Prine’s ‘I Remember Everything’

One of the more memorable moments of the Grammys was the reconfigured “In Memoriam” segment. In it, select artists paid tribute to those who died in 2020 with performances of their songs. One of the best was when Brandi Carlile performed a tender version of John Prine’s final song, “I Remember Everything,” which won two Grammys in its own right. Prine’s song was recorded by producer Dave Cobb and engineer Gena Johnson, and it was bittersweetly Prine’s only No. 1 song.

A day later, Carlile has released a studio version of “I Remember Everything.”

“John Prine is a hero and one of the most important and significant songwriters of our time. I feel so lucky to have called him a friend. It was an absolute honor of my life to pay tribute to him on the Grammy stage. His songs will live forever,” Carlile said in a statement.

“My sons and I thank the Recording Academy for recognizing John’s final recording. Brandi’s beautiful performance was perfect. We miss John but are grateful too for the incredible legacy he left us—songs to enjoy and to learn about his capacity to love unconditionally,” Prine’s widow, Fiona Whelan Prine, said in a statement of her own.

Listen to the song below.