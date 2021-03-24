Artist x Artist: Paris Jackson and Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull in Conversation

In the latest installment of our Artist x Artist series, Paris Jackson and Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull, who co-wrote and co-produced Jackson’s recent album, wilted, reunite for a candid conversation.

Checking in from their respective hideouts, the duo talk about a wide number of topics, including Radiohead, how they met, their favorite songs/artists, inspiration, and songwriting. Jackson also delivered some wild stories about her singing back when she was in school. The two friends reflected on the making of wilted as well.

Watch Jackson and Hull crack wise below:

wilted was released last November and hit No. 1 on iTunes’ Alternative Albums chart. It was a big step forward for Jackson and her first foray into music in this manner. She’s been a public figure for most of her life (for obvious reasons), and her stripped-down indie-folk sound was something few would have expected when wilted dropped.

Our previous episodes of Artist x Artist saw longtime pals Jonah Ray and “Weird Al” Yankovic talk about the latter’s lengthy career in music and Hollywood, and then Sting and Shirazee spoke for the first time after the latter put his own twist on the ex-Police member’s “Englishman in New York,” aptly titled “African in New York.”