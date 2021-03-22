Last year, the Hollywood outpost of Amoeba Records announced that it was in the process of moving, which came with a Tyler, the Creator-hosted video showcasing the legendary record store’s new venue.

Then COVID hit and Amoeba was forced to shutter its existing location on the Sunset Strip and fully begin the move.

Now, it’s finally back.

On April 1, Amoeba Hollywood will return to 6200 Hollywood Blvd. and not a moment too soon.

“We are SO ready to safely re-open our doors to our amazingly supportive and loyal customers who have kept in touch with us during this unfathomable time,” Amoeba owner Jim Henderson said in a statement. “Nobody could have anticipated the challenges this year brought for the world and we’ve been eager to get back to what we do best – hosting the world’s biggest selection of music, movies and ephemera for the community of Los Angeles and beyond. We’ve missed seeing our staff and everyone who visits us in person more than we can express and look forward to starting our third decade in Hollywood in the new space and creating more memories together.”

Henderson isn’t the only one who is excited about this.

“I am so excited about the new Amoeba location! My new destination,” Fred Armisen said in a statement.

“There are very few things on this earth that could make me happier than leafing through rows and rows of records, marveling at all the music, the artwork, the worldwide family of musicians that are all brought together in a great record store,” Flea said in a statement of his own. “Since I earned my first pennies as a teenager, I’d spend them carefully after hours of researching through the records at my local record store. There is no better place for this sacred search than Amoeba, I am thrilled they are reopening, and will spend untold hours there digging through their treasures.”

The store’s hours will be 11 am through 8 pm every day.

Get a glimpse of the new store below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amoeba Hollywood

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amoeba Hollywood