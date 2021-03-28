News \

Alabama Shakes Drummer Steven William Johnson Arrested on Multiple Child Abuse Charges

Johnson has been indicted on counts of willful torture, beating, and abuse of a child under 18

Katrina Nattress | March 28, 2021 - 12:26 pm
alabama-shakes-drummer-child-abuse-mugshot-1616947959
CREDIT: News 19

Tags: Alabama Shakes, arrests, Steven William Johnson