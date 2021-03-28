Alabama Shakes Drummer Steven William Johnson Arrested on Multiple Child Abuse Charges

Steven William Johnson was arrested earlier this week on multiple child abuse charges in Limestone County, Alabama. As WHNT reports, the Alabama Shakes drummer was indicted by a Limestone Grand Jury on counts of “willful torture, willful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18.” Johnson’s currently being held at Limestone County Jail. His bond is set at $21,500 and his arraignment is scheduled for April 7.

Last March, Johnson pled guilty to violating a protection from abuse order in 2019 after his ex-wife accused him of threatening and harassing her, breaking into her home, and “choking, injuring and stalking her.”

Johnson is a founding member of Alabama Shakes, the Grammy-nominated Athens, Alabama-based band. Johnson is featured on both their albums: 2012’s Boys & Girls and 2015’s Sound & Color. The band has been on hiatus since 2018.

SPIN has reached out to Alabama Shakes’ representatives for comment.