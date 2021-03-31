A Day in the Life of…Sub-Radio

If you’re looking for an instant, feel-good, mood-enhancing elixir that’s ultra-safe and makes a bad day A-OK, look no further than Sub-Radio. These six guys—Adam Bradley (lead vocals), Matt Prodanovich (guitar/vocals), Michael Pereira (drums), John Fengya (guitar / keys), Barry Siford (bass), Kyle Cochran (guitar/keys)—are equal parts heart and raw pop talent. Whether it’s a ballad like “Clark Kent” or dance-ready “Disco”, they manage to take themselves not-too-seriously-but-just-seriously-enough—so that if Sub-Radio’s throwing the party, you know wanna be there. Check out their livestream via Caravan Social Club on April 1 at 8:30 p.m. (EST)—be sure to RSVP.

Their new single “What You Want to Hear” was inspired by a need for connection. Lead singer Adam Bradley explains: “It’s been an insane, draining year for everyone and we’ve spent it looking for ways to connect with our fans and take care of our friends and family. ‘What You Want to Hear’ is based on that experience, this big frenetic song with a ton of hooks and distractions that’s also about loving each other.”

Here’s a day in the life of all six members of Sub-Radio.

Date March 7, 2021

Time I woke up 8:15 a.m. — Adam

Every day starts with Feeding my plants with that sweet, sweet sunlight. — Barry

Breakfast consists of Garlic bagel. Scallion cream cheese. Banana. Toast w/ peanut butter (crunchy). — John

To get going I always Download my favorite podcasts. — Adam

I don’t feel dressed without My kukui nut necklace. — Mike

Before I start working I must Preferably go for a bike ride. — John

Currently working on Mixing our new tracks. — Kyle

But I’d really love to be Writing new music with the dudes. I’d say a dream of mine is to just spend a two-week vacation somewhere, crank out some new music and just hang out with the guys! — Matt

Book I’m reading Chainsaw Man!! Currently my favorite manga out. — Barry

I don’t know how anyone ever Works all day with their Zoom camera on. It’s exhausting! — Adam

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be Channel Orange by Frank Ocean. — Adam

The perfect midday consists of A walk in the sun. — Matt

To help get through the day I need Downtime, balance is key. — Kyle

Not a day goes by without speaking to The Sub-Radio group text. Always poppin’ . — Mike

My daydreams consist of I am always zoning out and thinking of new music when I’m daydreaming; always have a soundtrack playing in the back of my mind. Daydreaming about life on tour is a constant, as well. I think I miss that more than anything. I hate staying in one place for too long. — Matt

In a perfect day, in a perfect world Money isn’t a concern—for anyone, not just me. — Adam

I’ll always fight for Empathy. — Adam

Currently in love with Fickle Friends (the whole band). — Mike

Hoping to make time to watch I’m not much of a watcher . — John

By my bedside I always have My Nintendo Switch — Barry

To help get through the night I I’ve never slept all that well. Constant insomnia, but just relaxing before bed with some tea knocks me out sometimes. — Matt

Bedtime Too late. — Kyle

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always What’s gotta get done?? And where can I find time for myself in the craziness? — Mike