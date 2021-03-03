A Day in the Life of…Kandle

Canadian singer-songwriter Kandle, daughter of Neil Osborne of the alt-rock band 54-40, notes Nancy Sinatra, Billie Holiday and Shirley Bassey as her influences, but there’s no doubt every line she writes and sings comes from her heart. There’s a refreshing lack of underproduction and honest realness to her performances, making them vulnerable and intoxicating.

Her EP Birds, all Neil Young covers, features six of his most heart-wrenching hits, including “Only Love Can Break Your Heart.” Accompanied by longtime friend, acclaimed fiddler and vocalist Kendel Carson, Birds reinvents these beautiful classics, infusing them with striking harmonies and Kandle’s signature style.

Kandle’s new album Set the Fire illustrates Kandle’s musical dexterity, but is no less authentic and arresting, still paying homage to her deep-set influences. (When watching the video for her new single “Honey Trap”, do you notice the Blade Runner inspo?)

Here the creatively-inspired, dog-loving day in the life of Kandle.

Date January 20, 2021

Time I woke up 8:15 a.m.

Every day starts with Black coffee, Hitachi, gratitude journal, meditation, cuddle Pussy Galore (cat).

Breakfast consists of More black coffee.

To get going I always Do a living room workout to good music (David Bowie, Alanis Morissette lol).

I don’t feel dressed without A bra 🙁 All my E cup pals out there get it!

Before I start working I must Sit at my desk and put on my favorite Spotify playlist “Mellow Old Jazz”.

Currently working on New music and running my company! I’m finally independent and free of all contracts—woohoo!—but the workload has tripled!

But I’d really love to be Back in the studio! Or on a beach with 100 puppies and a poutine.

Book I’m reading Year of the Monkey by Patti Smith and Big Magic: Creative living Beyond Fear by Elizabeth Gilbert.

I don’t know how anyone ever Wears jeans on a plane.

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be Kiwanuka by Michael Kiwanuka.

The perfect midday consists of Walking whatever dog I can get my paws on.

To help get through the day I need Good music, good sweatpants, animals.

Not a day goes by without speaking to Tess Ananda (best friend since kindergarten, roommate, photographer, obviously soulmate).

My daydreams consist of Studios and very large dogs.

In a perfect day, in a perfect world AOC would be president, artists would get paid properly for streaming, dogs could talk and tampons would be free.

I’ll always fight for Anyone who has ever been abused or mistreated.

Currently in love with Tess and my soda stream.

Hoping to make time to watch All of Curb Your Enthusiasm for the 100th time.

By my bedside I always have Books, red light, candle, Hitachi, remote for mood lighting and three beverages.

To help get through the night I Drink Sleepytime tea, roll a fat one, read, blackout curtains, fan on, anything that David Attenborough narrates.

Bedtime Somewhere between 1:00 and 4:00 a.m. Oops.

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always “I hope the sun comes out of the sky and a great song comes out of me.”