Features \

Without Getting Killed or Caught

Guy Clark’s incredible music and life encapsulated in a new documentary premiering at 2021 SXSW Film Festival

Bradford Auerbach | February 24, 2021 - 2:56 pm
Townes-Van-Zandt-Susanna-Clark-Guy-Clark-Spring-1972-House-on-Chapel-Street-in-East-Nashville-Photo-by-Al-Clayton-1614196450
Townes Van Zandt, Susanna Clark, Guy Clark all hanging in spring 1972 CREDIT: Al Clayton

Tags: guy clark