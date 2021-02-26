The White Stripes shared a vintage performance of “Hotel Yorba” on Later… With Jools Holland from 2001, the first time they appeared on TV in the UK. It’s to celebrate the UK and Ireland release of The White Stripes Greatest Hits on vinyl and CD.

This is one of many archived performances that are being revealed as of late. There was also one at London’s Maida Vale Studios in November 2005, a few months following the release of Get Behind Me Satan. The take was captured by Radiohead and R.E.M. producer Nigel Godrich and award-winning video director Sophie Muller. It was originally broadcast in 2007 as part of the series’ pilot episode and this is the first time the set has been shown in its entirety.



There’s also the performance of “Seven Nation Army” from their legendary 2007 Bonnaroo set. The 90-minute-plus performance closed out the festival’s Which Stage, making it one of Bonnaroo’s last sets for that year. They played 23 songs the night.

SPIN recently spoke with White Stripes archivist and Third Man Records co-founder Ben Blackwell about the Greatest Hits album, and you can read that here.

Be sure to watch the red-clad duo rock out while playing “Hotel Yorba” in the UK below.