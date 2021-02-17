News \

Vicky Cornell Sues Surviving Soundgarden Members Over Buyout

Chris Cornell’s wife says the band offered the “the villainously low figure of less than $300,000”

Pamela Chelin | February 17, 2021 - 2:31 pm
Soundgarden 2012
CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Tags: chris cornell, Soundgarden, Vicky Cornell