The nominations for the Golden Globe Awards have been announced and include a few familiar faces. Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross compete against themselves in the Best Original Score category for their work on David Fincher’s Mank and Pixar’s Soul. Other nominees in the category include Ludwig Göransson for Tenet, Alexandre Desplat for The Midnight Sky and James Newton Howard for his work in News of the World.

“Both Soul and Mank led us down unfamiliar roads as composers. We are beyond thrilled for your recognition of our work on both films. We’d like to thank both camps – Pixar and David Fincher – for being such generous collaborators and for providing such rich canvasses to explore. Thank you HFPA,” Reznor said in a statement.

The 78th annual ceremony, which will be held remotely on Feb. 28 and hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, sees numerous other musicians nominated for both music and acting work.

The Best Original Song category includes the song “Tigress & Tweed” by Andra Day, who is also up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Leslie Odom Jr. also got two nods, one for Best Original Song for the track “Speak Now” in One Night in Miami, the other for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Sam Cooke in the same film. Other nominees in the category are H.E.R.’s “Fight For You” from Judas And The Black Messiah, Laura Pausini’s “Io Si (Seen)” from The Life Ahead, and Celeste’s “Hear My Voice,” from The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

Additionally, Sia’s autism-themed musical Music is up for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and actor-rapper Riz Ahmed nabbed the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama nod for playing a drummer losing his hearing in Sound Of Metal.

And though he’s a musician, most notably with his band Thirty Seconds to Mars, Jared Leto is up for an acting role; he got a nod in the Best Supporting Actor category for the thriller The Little Things.

The film version of the Hamilton Broadway musical got two nods for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and for Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category. The film will go head-to-head in that category with The Prom, competing with James Corden in the musical which features actress Meryl Streep rapping.