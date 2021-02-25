Tom Morello to Executive Produce Netflix Film Metal Lords From Game of Thrones Creators

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello is adding another line to his impressive resume as the executive music producer of the upcoming Netflix film Metal Lords.

The movie is a coming-of-age comedy whose logline is “Two kids want to start a heavy metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about heavy metal.”

The film was written by D.B. Weiss and produced by Weiss and Greg Shapiro. Weiss and David Benioff are executive producing. Weiss and Benioff are best known as the co-creators of the pop culture phenomenon Game of Thrones.

Peter Sollett (Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist) is set to direct. Starring in the flick is Jaeden Martell (Knives Out, It), Isis Hainsworth (Misbehaviour, Emma) and Adrian Greensmith in his feature film debut.

The film, which commenced shooting in November 2020, will be released globally later this year. Metal Lords is the first film to come out of Netflix’s partnership with Benioff & Weiss, who have made Netflix their creative home to write, produce and direct new series and films.

Morello recently collaborated with System of a Down singer Serj Tankian for a cover of Gang of Four’s “Natural’s Not In It” for a tribute record to the band and late founder Andy Gill.

Additionally in the SPIN retrospective of the 35 most influential artists of the last 35 years, Rage Against the Machine landed in the number 10 spot.