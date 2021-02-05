A day after his daughter Coco Gordon-Moore debuted in his ex-wife Kim Gordon’s video for “Hungry Baby” video, Sonic Youth singer-guitarist Thurston Moore dropped a surprise new 10-track instrumental album titled Screen Time.

The Sonic Youth guitarist/singer shared the new music on Bandcamp in time for Bandcamp Fridays.

Thurston Moore new music "screen time" (10 songs) https://t.co/6N7rYtSZsM — Thurston Moore (@nowjazznow) February 5, 2021

He hasn’t been slacking during the pandemic. SPIN did a wide-ranging interview with Moore last year surrounding the release of his By The Fire album. Ahead of that album, Moore put out a 12-minute track called “Siren,” with an accompanying video-film that portrays a mermaid fantasy.

Also last year, Moore appeared on a cover of The Stooges song “Fun House,” which had been recorded in 1997 with members of Mudhoney. It was originally slated to appear in the 1998 film Velvet Goldmine.

Moore’s also got a track — “Hum Bom” with Lee Ranaldo — on an Allen Ginsburg tribute album, The Fall of America, which also was released today.

In a recent interview with Black Book, Moore spoke about politics, Yoko Ono, and being radicalized by his 26-year-old daughter.

You can stream Screen Time below.