Taylor Swift Announces Re-Recorded 2008 Fearless Album

Taylor Swift has announced Fearless: Taylor’s Version as the first of her planned six re-recorded albums. The redone take of her 2008 Grammy-winning sophomore effort will have 26 songs, which include six never-before-released tunes written by Swift between the ages of 13 and 16.

The superstar is taking the bold move due to the multi-million-dollar acquisition of her original masters by Scooter Braun. Swift, who signed her record deal with Big Machine Label Group when she was a teenager, alleged that she hadn’t been given a fair chance to purchase and own her own master recordings.

Swift had been candid in speaking out about the nightmarish battle over her music, as explained in this interview.

With the re-recordings, Swift will have ownership of the new versions of her songs.

The first single, “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” is out Feb. 11.

The titles of the bonus tracks haven’t been released yet. The full tracklisting to date is below.

I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight. Pre-order now at https://t.co/NqBDS6cGFl 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Vjyy2gA72O — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 11, 2021

The album’s cover, which was revealed via Good Morning America, shows Swift recreating her pose from the original Fearless album art in sepia tone.

Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) Track Listing

1. Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

2. Fifteen (Taylor’s Version)

3. Love Story (Taylor’s Version)

4. Hey Stephen (Taylor’s Version)

5. White Horse (Taylor’s Version)

6. You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)

7. Breathe (feat. Colbie Caillat) (Taylor’s Version)

8. Tell Me Why (Taylor’s Version)

9. You’re Not Sorry (Taylor’s Version)

10. The Way I Loved You (Taylor’s Version)

11. Forever & Always (Taylor’s Version)

12. The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)

13. Change (Taylor’s Version)

14. Jump Then Fall (Taylor’s Version)

15. Untouchable (Taylor’s Version)

16. Forever & Always (Piano Version) (Taylor’s Version)

17. Come In With The Rain (Taylor’s Version)

18. Superstar (Taylor’s Version)

19. The Other Side Of The Door (Taylor’s Version)

20. Today Was A Fairytale (Taylor’s Version)

21. Bonus Track 1 (From The Vault)

22. Bonus Track 2 (From The Vault)

23. Bonus Track 3 (From The Vault)

24. Bonus Track 4 (From The Vault)

25. Bonus Track 5 (From The Vault)

26. Bonus Track 6 (From The Vault)

