System of a Down’s John Dolmayan Unsurprisingly Supports Gina Carano After Mandalorian Firing

In case you’ve been living under a rock this week, actor, Cris Cyborg mauling victim, and social media self-saboteur Gina Carano got fired from her role as Cara Dune on The Mandalorian for comparing the experience of modern conservatives to that of Holocaust victims. Although Disney previously refrained from letting her go for making comments that many considered transphobic, being adamantly anti-mask, or promoting voter fraud conspiracy theories, other conservatives (like Ted Cruz) have come out in support of her.

Everyone’s fourth-favorite current member of System of a Down, drummer John Dolmayan, joined in on the fun via Instagram. Of course, Dolmayan (much like his Republican brethren) seems to have missed the part where Carano wasn’t fired for her political beliefs, but rather comparing her experience as a member of the slightly-less-popular political party in America with the most famously atrocious genocide attempt in modern history.

“It takes a lot of guts to put your career on the line for your convictions,” Dolmayan posted to his 245,000 followers. “History will honor people like @ginajcarano and condemn the cowards who instituted woke justice against her.”

Will history “honor” Carano for not knowing when to keep her controversial opinions to herself? Doubtful. But we shouldn’t expect anything less from the guy who recently called Black Lives Matter “a democratic fundraising tool of a communist agenda” after complaining that he’d been “blacklisted” for his political beliefs.

