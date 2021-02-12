News \

System of a Down’s John Dolmayan Unsurprisingly Supports Gina Carano After Mandalorian Firing

The outspoken conservative rocker is back again with questionably hot takes

SPIN Staff | February 12, 2021 - 3:19 pm
Gina Carano John Dolmayan
CREDIT: Disney, Francesco Castaldo/Archivio Francesco Castaldo/Mondadori via Getty Image

Tags: John Dolmayan, System of a Down, the mandalorian