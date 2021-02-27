Stone Roses’ Ian Brown Says He Will ‘NEVER EVER’ Perform a Show With Vaccination Requirements

The return of live music could be returning sooner than we thought; however, there’s been talk of requiring proof of vaccination for concert goers. If that’s the case, fans won’t be seeing Ian Brown live any time soon.

On Friday, the former Stone Roses singer made his thoughts about vaccination requirements very clear, proclaiming he will “NEVER EVER” play a show with such conditions.

“I will NEVER sing to a crowd who must be vaccinated as a condition of attendance. NEVER EVER!” Brown tweeted.

I will NEVER sing to a crowd who must be vaccinated as a condition of attendance. NEVER EVER! — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) February 26, 2021

His declaration is the latest in a storm of controversial tweets. Back in September, Brown suggested that the world’s response to COVID-19 is a “plandemic planned designed and executed to make us digital slaves” and A few weeks later, he doubled down on that stance and referred to the coronavirus as “the common cold.”

“If COViD has been isolated why would the OXFORD vax research use a coronavirus from a Chimpanzee?” he wrote at the time. “Has COViD 19 been isolated? Coronavirus is the common cold here since the dawn of time never to be eradicated”

He also wrote an anti-lockdown song, which is just as ridiculous as the one released by Van Morrison and Eric Clapton.