SPIN Daybreaker: 16 Songs for Your Next Road Trip

Daybreaker is back with an alternative state of mind this week, showcasing some of the best storytellers within the indie rock, alternative and jazz music worlds. These singer-songwriters hold strong artistic integrity through their unique spin on each musical genre, while also having fun exploring the dynamics of letting go.

This week’s standouts include British singer-songwriter Ben Howard who shines his lyrical brilliance on “Crowhurst’s Meme,” composer/producer Adrian Younge who gives an impassioned speech and takes you through a dreamy jazz sequence in “The American Negro” and singer-songwriter/producer Billie Marten who makes you feel bountiful as a spring meadow in “Garden of Eden.”

Go ahead, put this mix on and go for a scenic drive, contemplate on your ambitions, manifest your deepest wishes and release. There’s always something to be discovered, whether it’s your new favorite artist or yourself.

As always, sit back, relax, and discover with SPIN Daybreaker. Keep up with all new artists and let us know who you would like to be featured in our weekly roundup by following us on socials! (IG/FB/Twitter)