The string of Saturday Night Live debuts continued last night, when Phoebe Bridgers took the stage of the Dan Levy-hosted episode. Decked out her trademark skeleton onesie, Bridgers performed “Kyoto” and “I Know the End,” both her latest album Punisher, which was released last June. At the end of the “I Know the End,” Bridgers smashed her guitar on the stage monitor and literal sparks flew while doing so.

Watch the performances below.

Bridgers had quite the impressive year in 2020. Aside from releasing one of the best albums (and best song) of the year, she also launched her own record label, Saddest Factory, in partnership with her current label Dead Oceans.

“One of my favorite things about this time is that everybody is listening to records faster, making tons of playlists and doing dance parties in their houses,” she said about the endeavor. “I felt like if there’s cool stuff, I want to get it going and get it out to people as fast as possible.”

Bridgers and Levy’s SNL debuts follow fellow first-timers Machine Gun Kelly and John Krasinski last week. Next week’s episode sees another pair of rookies take the stage: host Regina King and musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff.