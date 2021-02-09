News \
Phoebe Bridgers Calls David Crosby ‘little bitch’ After Critique of Guitar Smash
Crosby wasn't very fond of her move on 'SNL'
Phoebe Bridgers didn’t mince words to rock elder statesman David Crosby after his social media criticism of her guitar-smashing stunt on Saturday Night Live, calling the (sometimes) lovable crotchety elder statesman a “little bitch” in a tweet.
Crosby had referred to the incident with her Danelectro guitar as “pathetic” and “childish stage drama” after a fan asked him his take on the moment that occurred at the end of her performance of “I Know the End.”
Bridgers, 26, was the featured guest on Saturday Night Live while Crosby, 79, was impersonated on the show by Bobby Moynihan a dozen years ago.
Below is the footage of Bridgers bashing her axe at the end of the song “I Know The End” on the Feb. 6 episode.
Bridgers commented on all the “foolish discourse” her pre-planned stunt engendered, saying, “next time I’ll just burn it.” Hopefully, Jimi Hendrix won’t take offense. Crosby also took aim at the Who and Hendrix and their guitar smashing.
Of course, Bridgers isn’t the only fellow musician Croz has taken aim at. His Byrds bandmate Roger McGuinn blocked him on social media. The Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young alum also hated Jim Morrison of the Doors, who died long before social media was invented.