News \

Ozzy Osbourne Unveils ‘It’s a Raid’ Animated Video With Post Malone

The animated video and song hearkens back to Black Sabbath days

Katherine Turman | February 11, 2021 - 7:32 pm
Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone
CREDIT: Kevin Winter/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

Tags: Ozzy Osbourne, post malone