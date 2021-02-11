Ozzy Osbourne Unveils ‘It’s a Raid’ Animated Video With Post Malone

Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone teaming up last year on Osbourne’s Ordinary Man was unexpected, but strangely enough, it worked. Now, an animated video for their “It’s a Raid” arrives almost a year to the day of the album’s release

The story behind the song goes back decades. While Osbourne was recording Black Sabbath’s VOL. 4 LP in Los Angeles, Osbourne triggered the home’s security alarm and police surrounded the home, which he said in a 2020 SiriusXM interview, had “piles of marijuana and cocaine.

“I’m shouting, ‘IT’S A FUCKIN’ RAIIIIID,’ before hiding the drugs and ingesting cocaine while hiding in one of the home’s bathrooms.”

The clip relives that frenzy, with Osbourne and Post Malone at that house, before they lead police through the streets of the city and passing iconic Los Angeles landmarks on their journey.

“A couple of years ago I didn’t even know who Post Malone was,” Osbourne says in a statement. “Since then we’ve worked together on two studio tracks and have performed together twice. Understandably Covid-19 made it difficult to get together to shoot a music video for ‘It’s a Raid’ so we opted for this wildly imagined animated video.”

Osbourne, who’s been in the studio working on a new album with Andrew Watt, adds that he “can’t wait for everyone to hear my new music,” which the producer told us was on the way last year. Osbourne previously teamed with Post Malone for his “Take What You Want” cut off 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding album. The track was produced by Watt, who was a producer and co-writer on Ordinary Man.

Ordinary Man was Osbourne’s first new solo music in almost 10 years and featured Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan on bass and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers on drums. Guests on the LP included Elton John, Slash and Tom Morello.

Last year, surrounding the release of Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, the singer was asked about the possibility of a Black Sabbath reunion, especially with founding drummer Bill Ward, who was not part of the final tour. The band played its last show in its hometown of Birmingham, England, in 2017. However, Osbourne stated that he was “done” with Sabbath, though “it would have been so nice [to play with Ward]. I’ve talked to him a few times, but I don’t have any of the slightest interest in [doing another gig].”