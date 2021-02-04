Announcing Noise Pollution, a New Weekly Rock Show Coming to SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream

For those of you who follow us Twitch, you may have noticed that we’ve been a bit quiet in the recent weeks — and no, it wasn’t just an extended holiday hangover.

Starting next week, SPIN is back and better than ever with a slew of new weekly content. While we’ll have more to announce in the coming weeks, we’re starting things off with the arrival of Noise Pollution, a weekly rock-themed show hosted by SPIN Deputy Editor (and writer of Twitch posts) Josh Chesler.

The hour-long live show will feature interviews, fan Q&As, concerts, exclusive giveaways, special announcements and more from a who’s who of rock and roll. The first episode kicks off at 4pm PT / 7pm ET and features Brian “Head” Welch of Korn to discuss the latest release from his other project, Love and Death. Future installments will be live every Monday at or around the same time and feature artists such as Frank Iero, NOFX, David Cook, Papa Roach, Citizen, and Juliet Simms, with many more to come.

As always, the rest of the week will be filled with some top-notch entertainment as well, so check out our Instagram and Twitter for up-to-the-minute scheduling information and stay tuned for more big announcements.