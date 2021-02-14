Nandi Bushell Covers the Who’s ‘My Generation’ and Dedicates It to Keith Moon

After dabbling in emo and learning about Britpop, Nandi Bushell’s back with another classic rock cover, this time tackling the Who’s 1965 hit “My Generation.”

“WARNING: Extreme Awesomeness and Flashing Lights! Bruh! Keith Moon!!! Unreal! This one is for you Mooney!” the 10-year-old phenom wrote in the YouTube description. “One of the most difficult covers I have ever made. I think this song really suits my style. Fast, Fun and Rocking with a Punk edge!”

Watch the spirited cover below.

Bushell said goodbye to 2020 with a sweet sing-along accompanied by her family. “I wrote this song for you all and asked my family to jam it with me. I hope it puts a smile on your face even if its a little cheesy!” she wrote, thanking everyone for their support throughout the year.

And what a year it was for the young musician. Aside from the plethora of kickass covers she produced, Bushell also began dabbling in original music and gave us something to be happy about during this dark time with her epic drum battle against Dave Grohl.

For all these reasons and more, we named Bushell one of the 20 Most Interesting New Artists of 2020. See the full list here.