My Morning Jacket’s Patrick Hallahan on New Cooking Show, Food-Themed Songs

Drummer also teases MMJ's upcoming, self-produced LP: "We'd just come out of a hiatus, and we were trying to figure out what it meant to be a band again"

Ryan Reed | February 19, 2021 - 10:52 am
Patrick Hallahan
CREDIT: David Boone

