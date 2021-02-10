Morgan Wallen Apologizes for Using Racial Slur, Tells Fans Not to Defend Him

Disgraced country singer Morgan Wallen has apologized for being caught using a racial slur on camera last week.

In a five-minute video posted on his Instagram, Wallen told his fans not to defend him, said that he is speaking with members of the Black community [though he admitted he’s nervous about the upcoming meetings] and added that he’s trying to get sober.

“I have one favor to ask,” he said to his fans. “I appreciate those who still see something in me and have defended me. But for today, please don’t. I was wrong. It’s on me to take ownership for this. And I fully accept any penalties I’m facing.”

Wallen said that he was on “Hour 72 of a 72-hour bender” and that he’s been sober for nine days (which is exactly how many days it’s been since the incident occurred). He continued to say how many people he’s let down, that he’s “not OK with that,” and that he waited to make a statement until he could speak with them.

“Our actions matter, our words matter,” Wallen said in conclusion. “And I just want to encourage anyone watching to please learn from my mistakes.”

The apology comes after Wallen’s music was pulled from radio stations and assorted other playlists, however, his music has continued to soar in the wake of the comments. His Dangerous: The Double Album was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for the fourth straight week.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jason Isbell, whose 2013 song “Cover Me Up” was on Wallen’s album, said that he’d be donating all of his royalties to the Nashville chapter of the NAACP. He called Wallen’s behavior “disgusting and horrifying.”

So… A portion of this money goes to me, since I wrote ‘Cover Me Up.’ I’ve decided to donate everything I’ve made so far from this album to the Nashville chapter of the @NAACP. Thanks for helping out a good cause, folks. https://t.co/Ch3FlDBmJf — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) February 10, 2021

Wallen’s behavior is disgusting and horrifying. I think this is an opportunity for the country music industry to give that spot to somebody who deserves it, and there are lots of black artists who deserve it. https://t.co/14B77zLgMR — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) February 3, 2021

Last Wednesday, Wallen was “suspended indefinitely” by his record label, Big Loud.“In the wake of recent events, Big Loud Records has made the decision to suspend Morgan Wallen’s contract indefinitely,” the statement reads. Republic Records, which distributes his recordings, “fully supports Big Loud’s decision and agrees such behavior will not be tolerated.”

This wasn’t the first time Wallen has been the subject of controversy. Last year, he was supposed to appear on Saturday Night Live, but had to cancel his appearance after he was seen violating COVID restrictions. Jack White replaced him on the October episode, and then Wallen ended up appearing on the show in December.

Watch the full five-minute video below.