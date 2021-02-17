Mike Doughty-Led Ghost of Vroom Drops Single From Upcoming Album

Soul Coughing’s Mike Doughty and collaborator/bassist Andrew “Scrap” Livingston have shared “I Hear the Ax Swinging,” the first single from their upcoming Ghost of Vroom album, Ghost of Vroom 1. It’s out through Mod y Vi Records on March 19.

The video, directed by humorist/cartoonist David Rees, will debut later this month.

Produced by Doughty and Mario Caldato Jr. (Beastie Boys, Jack Johnson, Seu Jorge), you can check out “I Hear the Ax Swinging” from the album below.

The album follows last summer’s debut EP, Ghost of Vroom 2 with the tunes “Rona Pollona,” “Chief of Police” and “1918,” all accompanied by animated music videos streaming now at YouTube.

Doughty first created Ghost of Vroom after the release of his 2016 solo album, The Heart Watches While The Brain Burns, and following a scrapped plan to reunite with his former bandmates in Soul Coughing.

Fans who pre-order the album will receive a download of “I Hear The Ax Swinging.” Preorder Ghost of Vroom 1 here.

Tracklist:

More Bacon Than The Pan Can Handle

Memphis Woofer Rock

50,000 Bonus Miles

Revelator

Beat Up Born Where I Come From

Send A Letter To The Moon

I Hear The Ax Swinging

Miss You Like Crazy

Bad Credit No Credit

James Jesus Angleton