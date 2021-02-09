Mark Stroman Joins SPIN as Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES – December 21 – SPIN Media, one of the most recognizable names in music journalism and pop culture, announced today that Mark Stroman is joining in the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Stroman will connect advertisers to SPIN’s ever-expanding portfolio of media properties and develop new revenue streams for the company’s 35-year IP library.

“Mark is an exceptionally talented leader with a history of building businesses at the highest levels, working with Fortune 500 executives and marketers, and his joining SPIN Media rounds out a leadership team that will open the door to the incredible potential of this new era of SPIN,” said Jimmy Hutcheson, CEO of SPIN. “Mark’s creativity and passion combined with his understanding of the media landscape and three decades of deeply rooted relationships in both Madison Avenue and Hollywood will help drive our future growth and deepen our connection with forward-thinking digital marketers who desire to reach Gen-Z and millennials, as well as SPIN’s legacy audience.”

An award-winning producer and brand builder, Stroman spent the last decade at McGhee Entertainment supporting iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Famers KISS, where he oversaw everything from launching new albums to new business strategy, leveraging the power of KISS Band as a brand. This included two Google Play commercials, a popular Snapchat activation and launching a co-branding campaign with men’s fashion brand John Varvatos. Stroman also spearheaded partnerships with brands including BMW Mini Cooper, John Paul Mitchell Systems, SuperCuts, NFL Films, Yahoo LIVE 365, AXS TV, Live Nation, AEG and many others.

An early member of the Fox Broadcasting Company – specifically, employee number 35 – Mark spent 16 years helping propel shows including Family Guy, The Simpsons, Married with Children, Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, and The X-Files to mainstream success. Prior to joining McGhee, Mark sold his previous entertainment marketing firm, EMP, to Omnicom, before joining as an executive at Endeavor, which is now WME Agency. While at WME Agency, Mark built the marketing unit that helped develop relationships between brands and Hollywood film, TV, and digital content for future distribution and integration for communication platforms, working with clients including Maserati, The CW, Jet Blue, UPN, Activision-Blizzard, 20th Century Fox, Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions.

“SPIN is building a portfolio of great media assets and IP upon the bedrock of a legendary title that spans music, culture, social issues and entertainment,” said Stroman. “I’m excited to be working alongside this innovative team to help deliver on the incredible potential of this dynamic global brand.”

SPIN recently celebrated its 35th Anniversary under the creative leadership of founder Bob Guccione Jr. In addition to special editorial coverage highlighting the best of the past 35 years, SPIN has recently featured some of the world’s top artists, from a cover shoot with Machine Gun Kelly to a much-tweeted review of Taylor Swift’s latest album, Evermore.

SPIN was acquired in early 2020 by Next Management Partners. The growing media group has amassed a community of 250 million followers across all SPIN platforms and the SPIN ambassador network, with plans to expand in 2021.

ABOUT SPIN

SPIN, launched in 1985 by Bob Guccione, Jr, is one of the most recognizable names in music journalism and pop culture. It’s acquisition by Next Management Partners in early 2020 has launched a new generation for the legendary media group, putting the brand back where it belongs at the center of the cultural zeitgeist. Recent covers have featured some of today’s biggest stars, like Run the Jewels, Machine Gun Kelly, and Kehlani, coupled with in-depth interviews and original video content. SPIN’s reputation for award-winning investigative journalism has been well known, including exposés of Live Aid’s tragic missteps in Ethiopia and the Atlanta child murders cover-up, embedding a reporter inside the IRA, and the first ever article on crack cocaine. From 1987 to 1997, SPIN published a controversial but internationally lauded monthly column on AIDS. Guccione sold SPIN in 1997 to Miller Publishing. In 2020, Next Management Partners purchased SPIN from Billboard.

