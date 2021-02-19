Lord Huron Return With ‘Not Dead Yet’

Lord Huron is back with a new single, “Not Dead Yet,” with a music video of the four-piece performing in Whispering Pines studio. It comes with the second installment of their four-part series, Alive From Whispering Pines, which premiered last night.

They’ll be performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Feb. 23. “Not Dead Yet” is the band’s first new music since their 2018’s Vide Noir. From that record, they sharpened their teeth, shedding some of their charm. It lost warm acoustic tones in favor of a hollower, heavier psychedelic sound crafted with help from mixer Dave Fridmann (Flaming Lips, Baroness, MGMT).

The first episode of the group’s streaming series, Alive From Whispering Pines, featured an appearance of Mr. Tubbs Tarbell and watched Lord Huron perform some old songs including the gem, “Meet Me in the Woods.” There was also a hotline for fans to call Mr. Tubbs Tarbell and ask questions and request songs for the band’s next performances.

Last night, the setlist included some of those requests along with an unreleased song titled, “Mine Forever.”

Read our review of Vide Noir here, and watch the video for “Not Dead Yet” below.