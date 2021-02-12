Ever wanted to see some of the biggest names in the music business perform exclusive intimate live sets, answer your questions, and just generally hang out for a bit? Well, we’ve got good news for you.

SPIN has partnered with livestream experts In.Live to provide exclusive streams of our featured cover story artists and more, with the fun all set to begin this weekend. From concerts to Q&As and more, we’ll be bringing free monthly (or possibly more frequent) shows and exclusive “behind the scenes” experiences you’ll only find here.

With recent cover stars like Run the Jewels, MGK, Kehlani, HAIM, Jack Harlow, Shooter Jennings and more, our future features are sure to turn heads and provide must-watch streams. Combined with the full production power of In.Live and sitting at about an hour long each, you won’t want to miss any of them.

Tune in at spin.com/livestream on Saturday, February 14 at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET for a very special intergalactic Valentine’s Day hangout with Rico Nasty where we’ll have a live performance, a “Fans Ask Rico” segment, and a virtual meet and greet. It’s sure to be poppin’ as always, so don’t forget to register now to reserve your spot in the audience.