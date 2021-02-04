Musician, author and multi-disciplinary artist Kim Gordon released a video for her song “Hungry Baby,” directed by Clara Balzary and starring Coco Gordon-Moore. The song is from the Sonic Youth bassist’s solo debut album, No Home Record, which was released in 2019 on Matador Records.

Photographer/filmmaker Balzary is the daughter of Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea; Gordon-Moore is Gordon’s daughter with ex-husband Thurston Moore.

“I came up with the idea for the video after listening to “Hungry Baby” on a 2020 angst-fueled walk around my suburban neighborhood,” Balzary said in a statement. “Coco is an amazing performer and loved her as this character with such a raging internal world set against that quiet + empty backdrop of the parking lot. I’m so grateful to Kim for being so supportive and open to the idea. She is such a role model as someone for whom an art practice always comes before worries about ego or branding.”

The mini-film for the raucous song finds Gordon-Moore listening to the tune on earbuds will freely dancing and emoting around the big empty nighttime parking lot of the store where she works.

Gordon-Moore’s mom has a cameo in the video as well. Check it out below.

In 2020, Gordon had her first solo tour booked, which included European festival dates. Obviously due to the pandemic, the tour, which was slated to start July 17 in Minneapolis, was scuttled.