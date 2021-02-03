Joe Strummer’s Solo Work Gets Greatest Hits Collection

Carefully curated singles, fan favorites and rarities will comprise the 16-track Assembly, a best-of collection from The Clash legend Joe Strummer. Assembly arrives via George Harrison’s Dark Horse Records (which is now led by his son Dhani Harrison and manager David Zonshine) on March 26.

Assembly will contain three previously unreleased versions of classic Clash tracks, including the never-before-heard “Junco Partner (Acoustic),” plus live performances of “Rudie Can’t Fail” and “I Fought The Law, the latter two recorded by Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros at London’s Brixton Academy on Nov. 24, 2001.

Other iconic cuts include “Coma Girl,” “Johnny Appleseed,” and “Yalla Yalla” (with The Mescaleros), Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song” and soundtrack contributions like “Love Kills” (from the 1986 film Sid and Nancy).

In addition, Assembly includes liner notes written especially for this collection by lifelong Strummer fan Jakob Dylan.

Strummer’s politically charged lyrics struck a chord with legions of fans and peers, and in 2020, his life and music were commemorated with “A Song For Joe: Celebrating the Birthday of Joe Strummer.” The star-studded global live stream featured performances and testimonials from Bruce Springsteen, Jeff Tweedy, Bob Weir, Lucinda Williams, Josh Homme, Tom Morello, Jim Jarmusch, members of The Strokes, Brian Fallon, Steve Buscemi, and many more.

The free event benefitted the National Independent Venue Association’s (NIVA) #SaveOurStages campaign. It’s streaming on Joe’s Official YouTube Channel, below.

Assembly tracklisting:

Coma Girl Johnny Appleseed I Fought The Law (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001)

Tony Adams

Sleepwalk

Love Kills

Get Down Moses

X-Ray Style

Mondo Bongo

Rudie Can’t Fail (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001)

At The Border, Guy

Long Shadow

Forbidden City

Yalla Yalla

Redemption Song

Junco Partner (Acoustic) ** Previously unreleased