Haim Release Women in Music Pt III Expanded Edition With Taylor Swift and Thundercat Collaborations
Listen to the remix of "Gasoline" with T-Swift now
Despite 2020 being a pretty bad year, Haim did alright. Women in Music Pt. III was a success, spawning a number of great songs and several Grammy nominations, including for Album of the Year, the first time an all-female rock group got tapped for the nod.
Now, the Haim sisters are back with an expanded version of that album and a little help from their close pals. Taylor Swift and Thundercat appear on new versions of “Gasoline” and “3 AM” respectively.
Listen to Haim’s remix of “Gasoline” with Swift below.
Late last year, Haim released their own take on “Christmas Wrapping,” which addressed the crazed chaos that was 2020 and also featured Thundercat.
Haim’s “The Steps” was named one of our best songs of 2020. You can read our July 2020 cover story on them here.
See the full tracklisting for the expanded version of Women in Music Pt. III below.
Los Angeles
The Steps
I Know Alone
Up From A Dream
Gasoline
3 AM
Don’t Wanna
Another Try
Leaning On You
I’ve Been Down
Man from the Magazine
All That Ever Mattered
FUBT
Gasoline (feat. Taylor Swift)
3 AM (feat. Thundercat)
Now I’m In It
Hallelujah
Summer Girl