Despite 2020 being a pretty bad year, Haim did alright. Women in Music Pt. III was a success, spawning a number of great songs and several Grammy nominations, including for Album of the Year, the first time an all-female rock group got tapped for the nod.

Now, the Haim sisters are back with an expanded version of that album and a little help from their close pals. Taylor Swift and Thundercat appear on new versions of “Gasoline” and “3 AM” respectively.

Listen to Haim’s remix of “Gasoline” with Swift below.

Late last year, Haim released their own take on “Christmas Wrapping,” which addressed the crazed chaos that was 2020 and also featured Thundercat.

Haim’s “The Steps” was named one of our best songs of 2020. You can read our July 2020 cover story on them here.

See the full tracklisting for the expanded version of Women in Music Pt. III below.

Los Angeles

The Steps

I Know Alone

Up From A Dream

Gasoline

3 AM

Don’t Wanna

Another Try

Leaning On You

I’ve Been Down

Man from the Magazine

All That Ever Mattered

FUBT

Gasoline (feat. Taylor Swift)

3 AM (feat. Thundercat)

Now I’m In It

Hallelujah

Summer Girl