New Music \

Gojira Share ‘Born for One Thing’ Single Ahead of FortitudeAlbum

The LP, the band's seventh, arrives on April 30

Katherine Turman | February 17, 2021 - 9:00 am
GOJIRA-Main-Pub-2021-Gabrielle-Duplantier-LO-1613500091
CREDIT: Gabrielle Duplantier

Tags: Gojira