Influential post-punk lineup Gang of Four will put out Gang of Four: 77-81, a limited-edition box set of early work. Ahead of the release, “Damaged Goods” and a demo of the unreleased song “Elevator” have been shared.

Gang of Four: 77-81 includes Entertainment! and Solid Gold (both remastered from the original analog tapes), a singles LP, and a double-LP of the never-officially-released Live at American Indian Center 1980. The collection arrives on March 12 in LP and CD editions. The collection was originally supposed to arrive in 2020 but was delayed because of production issues.

Additionally, the package includes two new badges, a C90 cassette tape compiling 26 never-before-issued outtakes, rarities and studio demos from Entertainment! and Solid Gold, and a 100-page, full-color hardbound book. The book will offer never-before-seen photos, contributions from surviving original band members, rare posters, ephemera, flyers, essays, artwork, liner notes and more. It also marks the first official publication of their lyrics.

Band founder Andy Gill died in early 2020, and a double-album tribute, The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four, will be released in May via Gill Music and features contributions from Tom Morello, Serj Tankian, Flea and John Frusciante, Warpaint, La Roux, and more.

“Andy & I both lived in a shitty house in Leeds where we used to sing The Band or Muddy Waters songs, chugging disgusting homebrew beer that I fermented in a dustbin,” recalls Jon King about “Elevator” in a statement. “We started writing songs – mostly homages to Dr. Feelgood or the Velvets – recording them on a crappy cassette player. Inspired by the New York scene and with UK punk rock on a thrilling rampage, Hugo, Gill, and I formed a band.”

“Elevator” always worked well live. It was a keeper until it wasn’t. By the time we got into the Workhouse studio to record ‘Entertainment’, it was in the dumper. I’d forgotten ever writing it until it was dug up for the box set cassette. I like it: the jangly riff, propulsive rhythm, and dopey lyrics take me right back to the day.”

Check out the “Elevator” demo below.

And the official lyric video for “Damaged Goods” from Gang of Four’s 1979 debut album Entertainment! is below.

Check out the Gang of Four: 77-81 tracklist.

ENTERTAINMENT!

A1. Ether

A2. Natural’s Not In It

A3. Not Great Men

A4. Damaged Goods

A5. Return The Gift

A6. Guns Before Butter

B1. I Found That Essence Rare

B2. Glass

B3. Contract

B4. At Home He’s A Tourist

B5. 5.45

B6. Love Like Anthrax

SOLID GOLD

A1. Paralysed

A2. What We All Want

A3. If I Could Keep It For Myself

A4. Outside The Trains Don’t Run On Time

A5. Why Theory?

B1. Cheeseburger

B2. The Republic

B3. In The Ditch

B4. A Hole In The Wallet

B5. He’d Send In The Army

SINGLES

A1. To Hell With Poverty

A2. It’s Her Factory

A3. Armalite Rifle

B1. Capital (It Fails Us Now)

B2. History’s Bunk!

B3. Cheeseburger (Live) *

B4. What We All Want (Live) *

*Live at Hammersmith Palais

LIVE AT AMERICAN INDIAN CENTER 1980

A1. Not Great Men

A2. Contract

A3. Outside The Trains Don’t Run On Time

A4. Damaged Goods

B1. He’d Send In The Army

B2. Guns Before Butter

B3. 5.45

C1. Anthrax

C2. It’s Her Factory

C3. Ether

C4. Natural’s Not In It

D1. At Home He’s A Tourist

D2. Rosanne

D3. Return The Gift

D4. Glass

CASSETTE

SIDE A -THE EARLY DEMOS (VARIOUS)

I) REHEARSAL ROOM – LEEDS, 1977-78

The Things You Do

What You Ask For

Armalite Rifle

Love Like Anthrax

Silence Is Not Useful

Disco Sound

Damaged Goods

Elevator

II) CARGO DEMOS – CARGO STUDIO, ROCHDALE

Song One

Song Two

iii) THE TAPES – POLYDOR STUDIOS, JAN 1978

Essence Rare

Tourist

Return The Gift

5.45

Corked Up With The Ether

SIDE B – ABBEY ROAD DEMOS

FROM 5TH JANUARY 1981 – (single track from cassette)

Why Theory

Cargo

Trains

Army

Disco/Funk

Dog’s Breath

Asshole

Cymbal

Reverb

Cheeseburger

Ditch

