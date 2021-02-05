Foo Fighters Cover Tom Petty, Perform New Songs at SiriusXM Concert

To celebrate the release of their new album Medicine At Midnight, the Foo Fighters be performing songs from the record on the SiriusXM Foo Fighters radio. The live show will take place tonight from the SiriusXM Garage in Los Angeles at 5 P.M. ET, and it will be hosted by Kat Corbett.

Dave Grohl and company are unveiling Medicine at Midnight songs in the performance, including “Cloudspotter” which you can see below.

They also performed a cover of Tom Petty’s “Honey Bee” from Wildflowers and the Foos standard “Best of You.” Check out the two performances below.

The Foos’ channel, which is 105, is limited-engagement and features commentary from Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee. It will also air weekly series of live concerts; the first one will be their 2018 performance at Ethiad Stadium.

Medicine At Midnight is the band’s 10th studio album and it arrived just today. Lots of singles were released and teased for the past few months—they teased the first track, “Making a Fire,” on Twitter, and they performed “Shame Shame” on Saturday Night Live in November. Following that appearance, Dave Grohl and company made the rounds ahead of the album’s release, appearing on The Late Show, where Grohl spoke about his drum battle with 10-year-old phenom Nandi Bushell.

Grohl also celebrated his 52nd birthday with the Foo Fighters on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month with a performance of “Waiting on a War,” and “No Son of Mine.”