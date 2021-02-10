News \

Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, Iron Maiden Among Nominees for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Go-Go's, Kate Bush, News York Dolls are also among the 16 nominees

Katherine Turman | February 10, 2021 - 9:49 am
Rage Against the Machine in Concert 1996 - San Jose CA
CREDIT: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

