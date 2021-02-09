Foo Fighters Play ‘Waiting on a War’ on Fallon; Dave Grohl Talks Recording With David Bowie

Celebrating their 10th album and 25th anniversary the Foo Fighters performed on Monday’s (Feb. 8) The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, with frontman Dave Grohl chatting with Fallon before the band dove into “Waiting On A War,” from the newly-released Medicine at Midnight.

“We started recording this record mid-2019. We were like ‘2020 is gonna be the best year our band has ever had.’ So let’s make a party record,’” Grohl told host Jimmy Fallon.

Then, well, you know.

“We sat on it. Let’s wait, and see if things go back to ‘normal.’ Then they were like, ‘dude, let’s go, let’s give it to the people.’”

The frontman discussed the vibe of Medicine at Midnight, stressing the album’s “grooves. It’s hard to call it a dance record,” he quipped. “If you put the word ‘dance’ with the Foo Fighters, people might be ‘I think I threw up in my mouth a little.’

Fallon and Grohl also discussed the drummer’s post-Nirvana life, and how he started the Foos.

After the chat, the Foo Fighters jumped into the poignant “Waiting on a War,” the fifth song on the nine-song, 37-minute effort which was produced by the band along with Greg Kurstin.

“Waiting On A War,” he said, inspired by his daughter. “As I was driving my daughter to school, she turned to me and asked, ‘Daddy, is there going to be a war?” Grohl recounted upon the song’s release. “My heart sank as I realized that she was now living under the same dark cloud that I had felt 40 years ago. I wrote ‘Waiting On A War’ that day.”Every day waiting for the sky to fall. … This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, just as every child does.”

Last week, Grohl and the band delivered their first live performance of 2021 on Feb. 5 to celebrate their new SiriusXM channel and the launch of Medicine at Midnight.

Foo Fighters also performed on Saturday Night Live and at the Celebrating America inauguration event for President Joe Biden.