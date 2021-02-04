FINNEAS Releases First New Track of 2021, ‘American Cliché’

It was only a matter of weeks ago that FINNEAS released his holiday song, “Another Year” and a few months since he dropped the politically charged “Where the Poison Is”, but the prolific artist and producer is back with another original piece in “American Cliché.”

The thoughtful track about lost love and European coffee shops has long been a fan favorite during his live sets, but was never officially released until now. It also releases following a recent string of late-night television appearances for the 23-year-old, who seems poised to continue his rise to the top of pop music alongside his chart-topping sibling.

Check out the new release of “American Cliché” below.

In November, SPIN caught up with Finneas about his meteoric rise and life in the pandemic, among various other topics. Both based on that conversation and his string of appearances and singles over the last few months, it seems like the rising star may be preparing to release his follow-up to Blood Harmony sometime this year.