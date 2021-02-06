Evan Rachel Wood Says Marilyn Manson’s Wife Threatened to Release Underage Photos to Ruin Her Career

On Saturday, Evan Rachel Wood took to Instagram Stories to reveal more disturbing facts about her former relationship with Marilyn Manson (real name Brian Warner). The Westworld star said she had to file a police report against the musician’s wife Leslee after she threatened to leak underage photos of her in an attempt to ruin her career.

“On Dec. 19, I had to file a police report after I was alerted to threats made by @leslee_lane and @lindsayusichofficial (Brian’s wife) for conspiring to release photos of me when I was UNDERAGE,” Wood wrote, “after being given large amounts of drugs and alcohol, after Brian performed on Halloween in Las Vegas, to ‘Ruin my career’ and ‘Shut me up.’” The next slides show the conversation between Leslee and an unnamed person, followed by a screenshot of the police report.

Wood continued by sharing one such “blackmail” photo, which shows her wearing Manson’s iconic military style hat and a black mustache drawn on her face. She explained that she spent most of the night in the rock star’s hotel room since she wasn’t old enough to go to the casino, and people were drawing on her face.

Earlier this week, the 33-year-old named Manson as her abuser and detailed the torture she endured during her relationship with him, which began when she was 19 and he was 38. Since then, more women have come forward with their own accusations of abuse, which has caused Manson’s label and manager to drop him.

Manson was quick to issue a statement about the allegations, which read: “Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

See Wood’s screenshots below.

