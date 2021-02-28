News \
Watch D’Angelo Debut New Song, Cover Smokey Robinson and Lauryn Hill on Verzuz
Method Man, Red Man and H.E.R. joined him during the 24-song set
D’Angelo’s appearance on Verzuz took place last night, and it did not disappoint. This episode broke the show’s traditional rap battle format and saw the R&B star and some “friends” take over Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater for a rousing 24-song set.
D’Angelo started the performance off with a bang, debuting an untitled new song with trumpeter Keyon Harrold. From there, he jumped into a cover of Smokey Robinson’s “Cruisin’.” Red Man and Method Man came out to help with “Left & Right,” before the latter took the lead on his own song, “Break Ups 2 Make Ups.”
The singer ran through favorites off Black Messiah, Voodoo and Brown Sugar before bringing out H.E.R. to perform her Daniel Caesar collaboration, “Best Part” and duet with D’Angelo on Lauryn Hill’s “Nothing Even Matters.” He closed the set with “Untitled (How Does It Feel).”
D’Angelo’s been hinting at a new album for a while now, but hasn’t revealed a timeline. His latest, Black Messiah, came out in 2014.
Watch the full performance and check out the set list below.
D’Angelo Verzuz Set List
(Untitled New Song) (with Keyon Harrold)
Cruisin’ (Smokey Robinson cover)
Alright
Lady
Me and Those Dreamin’ Eyes of Mine
Left & Right (with Method Man and Redman)
Method Man: “Break Ups 2 Make Ups”
1000 Deaths
Back to the Future, Pt. 1
Sugah Daddy
Devil’s Pie
One Mo’ Gin
Chicken Grease
Feel Like Makin’ Love
Jonz in My Bonz
Really Love
Another Life
Send It On
Spanish Joint
H.E.R.: Best Part
Nothing Even Matters (Lauryn Hill cover with H.E.R.)
The Root
Brown Sugar
Untitled (How Does It Feel)