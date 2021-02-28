Watch D’Angelo Debut New Song, Cover Smokey Robinson and Lauryn Hill on Verzuz

D’Angelo’s appearance on Verzuz took place last night, and it did not disappoint. This episode broke the show’s traditional rap battle format and saw the R&B star and some “friends” take over Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater for a rousing 24-song set.

D’Angelo started the performance off with a bang, debuting an untitled new song with trumpeter Keyon Harrold. From there, he jumped into a cover of Smokey Robinson’s “Cruisin’.” Red Man and Method Man came out to help with “Left & Right,” before the latter took the lead on his own song, “Break Ups 2 Make Ups.”

The singer ran through favorites off Black Messiah, Voodoo and Brown Sugar before bringing out H.E.R. to perform her Daniel Caesar collaboration, “Best Part” and duet with D’Angelo on Lauryn Hill’s “Nothing Even Matters.” He closed the set with “Untitled (How Does It Feel).”

D’Angelo’s been hinting at a new album for a while now, but hasn’t revealed a timeline. His latest, Black Messiah, came out in 2014.

Watch the full performance and check out the set list below.

D’Angelo Verzuz Set List

(Untitled New Song) (with Keyon Harrold)

Cruisin’ (Smokey Robinson cover)

Alright

Lady

Me and Those Dreamin’ Eyes of Mine

Left & Right (with Method Man and Redman)

Method Man: “Break Ups 2 Make Ups”

1000 Deaths

Back to the Future, Pt. 1

Sugah Daddy

Devil’s Pie

One Mo’ Gin

Chicken Grease

Feel Like Makin’ Love

Jonz in My Bonz

Really Love

Another Life

Send It On

Spanish Joint

H.E.R.: Best Part

Nothing Even Matters (Lauryn Hill cover with H.E.R.)

The Root

Brown Sugar

Untitled (How Does It Feel)