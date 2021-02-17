For the first time in over a decade, New Zealand natives Crowded House are back with a brand new single from their upcoming album, Dreamers Are Waiting (June 4 via BMG).

Perhaps even more impressively, the non-dream-themed song, “To The Island,” also comes with an announcement of the expansion of Crowded House’s New Zealand tour for next month. The “To The Island” tour now contains 12 dates spread across a few weeks in March and should be a good reminder of what’s possible when a country takes pandemic safety measures seriously.

“We were fortunate to be recording in the studio right before lockdown and so began this album with band tracks recorded live in a room, all brimming with character and energy,” said founding vocalist Neil Finn in a statement.” We then spent our strangest year, 2020, at distance from each other but connecting daily, swapping files and making those tracks complete. We’re so excited and grateful to be back in one room together now, rehearsing, first to play live in front of audiences in NZ and soon we hope for the rest of the world.”

Prior to the pandemic, Finn has been touring and performing with Fleetwood Mac.

The album’s complete tracklist includes a dozen new songs and figures to delight fans who’ve waited over a decade since 2010’s Intriguer.

Check out “To The Island” below.