Hole frontwoman Courtney Love recently revealed that she’d stopped acting — something she said she loved doing — because of “a bunch of #MeToo” incidents. While she had memorable moments in 1986’s Sid & Nancy, Love’s first major role was in 1996’s The People vs. Larry Flynt, which earned her a Best Actress Golden Globe nomination for playing Althea Leasure Flynt.

Subsequently, Love appeared in films including in 200 Cigarettes, Julie Johnson, Man on the Moon and Trapped. But she stepped away from the screen for a time, as she detailed in an Instagram post.

Love writes, “For a few years, because of Milos Forman, I was a professional actress and a movie star. It was fun as hell. I was nominated for best actress, for a Golden Globe. One day I might talk about it.”

“I love acting,” she continued. “I stopped being capable of it after a bunch of #metoos. No one would believe me, and it wouldn’t stop. So I left, and it left. And I’m good with it. Maybe, in my next life I’ll be stronger & able to endure it. I tip my hat to those who can. It was super fun though.”

In 2017, she appeared in the Lifetime television movie Menendez: Blood Brothers, based on the lives of Lyle and Eric Menendez, the Beverly Hills brothers who were convicted of murdering their parents. She portrayed their mother, Kitty Menendez. Love also appeared on Sons of Anarchy, Empire and Revenge.

Love concluded, “I love it here in England, but I sure do miss acting sometimes. To the tune of a great director, [it’s] one of the greatest experiences, as a woman you can have, I think. All the glamour that comes after that is fun, flamboyant, gorgeous! But the trust one can achieve with a great director? It’s one of the most profound things I’ve ever known.”

According to IMDB, Love’s most recent film work was in the film The Long Home directed by James Franco and also stars Timothy Hutton, Ashton Kutcher and Josh Hartnett, No release date is listed.

In late 2020, Love spoke to NME about her music endeavors, saying, “Before I came back [to London] I actually had Melissa [Auf der Maur, bass] and Patty [Schemel, drums]) come with our tech to this old-world rehearsal studio,” she told NME.

“We had a good session, but it takes a bit of time to get back into the rhythm of it all. It’s something I’d love to do and I’ve been taking guitar lessons over Zoom during lockdown and I’m writing again so we’ll see!”