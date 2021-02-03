In December, a trailer for Coming 2 America, the sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy film, emerged with a ton of nostalgia, but very little in terms of plot. The second trailer, however, confirms that the sequel won’t move the story ahead.

In the latest trailer, shared on Wednesday morning (Feb. 3), Prince (soon-to-be King) Akeem (Murphy) returns to America with Semmi (Arsenio Hall) to find his long-lost son to honor the dying wish of his father, King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones). According to Zamunda law, only a male can take over the throne, which throws a wrench into Akeem and Lisa (Shari Headley)’s plans, since they have three daughters.

When Akeem finds his son, LaVelle (Jermaine Fowler), and his mama Mary (Leslie Jones), well, hijinx ensue. LaVelle isn’t too keen about the news of his birth dad until he realizes his father’s power. Tracy Morgan features as LaVelle’s uncle.

Watch the trailer below.

Wesley Snipes also appears as Akeem’s foil, General Izzi.

See the synopsis for the film below:

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Coming 2 America is out on March 5 on Amazon Prime.