Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama Launch Renegades Podcast

Former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen have joined forces on Renegades: Born in the USA, an eight-show podcast series where the friends discuss topics including race, fatherhood, marriage, and the state of America.

The first two episodes – “American Skin: Race in the United States” and “Outsiders: An Unlikely Friendship” – dropped today on Spotify.

It’s the second original podcast from President Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, and Spotify.

President Obama and Springsteen have been buds since they met on the campaign trail in 2008 when Obama first ran for president. The episodes, which range between 42 and 52 minutes, will allow listeners to “eavesdrop as the duo discuss their hometowns and role models, explore modern manhood, and confront the painfully divided state of America today and how we can all move forward together.”

In the introduction to the first Renegades episode, President Obama says: “How did we get here? How could we find our way back to a more unifying American story? That topic came to dominate so many of my conversations last year – with Michelle, with my daughters and with friends. And one of the friends just happened to be Mr. Bruce Springsteen.

“On the surface,” he continues, “Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common. But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility. About work, about family and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America.”

Listen to Renegades: Born in the USA below.

Last month we heard from Springsteen, who hinted at “exciting things” to come in 2021. He did, however, confirm, that he won’t be touring until 2022.

In December, the singer/guitarist performed two new songs from his latest, 2020’s Letter To You, on Saturday Night Live. The album was one of his strongest in years and took only a few days to complete. You can read our review of it here.

Aside from releasing his 20th studio album in October, Springsteen also recently collaborated with Bleachers on their latest single “chinatown.”

For more on “Renegades: Born in The USA” with President Obama, click here.