A Day in the Life of…Rozzi

Get used to Rozzi being everywhere, because it’s already happening. Maybe you spotted her on the Political Platform NowThis. Or maybe you heard her moving single “Orange Skies” on Simon Le Bon’s WHOOOSH! Podcast. Or perhaps you’ve listened to her own podcast “Ugh! You’re So Good!”, which she co-hosts with Scott Hoying of Pentatonix. Since making her late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2018, there’s a little bit of Rozzi where you go, and we’re all the better for it, as her smoky, soulful voice is dripping in her native California’s good vibes only.

Passionate about climate change awareness, a portion of the proceeds from “Orange Skies” went to The American Red Cross and the Bay Area’s Sonoma Family Meal. “I wrote ‘Orange Skies’ the last time my state was in flames. It was December of 2019 and Los Angeles was covered in smoke,” she explains. “Climate change isn’t some mythical thing happening to other people, in other places—it’s happening right now, right outside our doors—and we wanted to highlight that intimacy.” Keep a lookout for her new album due early this year. We can’t hardly wait.

Read on to discover Rozzi’s dreams of a perfect world and why she’s so hopeful for a better tomorrow.

Date January 25, 2021

Time I woke up 7:30 am

Every day starts with My phone.

Breakfast consists of Nothing. (I’m failing this quiz.)

To get going I always Go on a long walk.

I don’t feel dressed without My AirPods.

Before I start working I must Plan my week by the hour (so rock ‘n roll—wow!)

Currently working on Finishing my album.

But I’d really love to be Finished!

Book I’m reading East of Eden (again).

I don’t know how anyone ever Made it through a pandemic without losing their mind!!

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be Rumours by Fleetwood Mac…or Miseducation… By Ms. Lauryn Hill…or Purple Rain…

The perfect midday consists of Caffeine and singing, singing, singing.

To help get through the day I need Photos of my new niece on the family thread.

Not a day goes by without speaking to My best friend, my boyfriend, the guys at my coffee shop.

My daydreams consist of Being packed into a sweaty bar, dancing to “WAP”, after being packed into a sweaty venue, playing a show.

In a perfect day, in a perfect world We address climate change and preserve our planet for generations to come!

I’ll always fight for Alone time.

Currently in love with Pretend It’s A City on Fran Lebowitz.

Hoping to make time to watch All seven seasons of The West Wing (again).

By my bedside I always have Books I’ve been meaning to read…

To help get through the night I Put on Friends, just loud enough to drown out my 3 am, witching-hour thoughts.

Bed time I got in bed at 9 pm last night..shhh…

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always Sorry to quote my own song but: “I fell asleep the old me, saw a new day come in my dreams.” My “Hymn For Tomorrow” is hopeful. I choose to believe it’s going to get better.