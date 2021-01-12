Rapper YFN Lucci is wanted by Atlanta police in connection with the Dec. 10 murder of James Adams. A police report said that at around 5:20 pm on Dec. 10, officers responded to an incident that took place in southwest Atlanta. When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Adams laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head.

Another person, 32-year-old Kevin Wright, was found at a fire station after he was shot in the abdomen.

After an investigation, the APD found that both shootings were “likely connected.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was first to report on the incident and charges.

According to a statement by the Atlanta Police Department, the 29-year-old rapper (born Rayshawn Bennett) is wanted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Ra’von Boyd and Leroy Pitts were recently arrested in Miami for their roles in the alleged incident.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to Bennett’s arrest.

A rep for YFN Lucci didn’t immediately respond to SPIN’s request for comment.