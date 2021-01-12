News \
YFN Lucci Wanted By Atlanta Police for Murder
Alleged incident took place on Dec. 10 that left one dead and another injured
Rapper YFN Lucci is wanted by Atlanta police in connection with the Dec. 10 murder of James Adams. A police report said that at around 5:20 pm on Dec. 10, officers responded to an incident that took place in southwest Atlanta. When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Adams laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head.
Another person, 32-year-old Kevin Wright, was found at a fire station after he was shot in the abdomen.
After an investigation, the APD found that both shootings were “likely connected.”
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was first to report on the incident and charges.
According to a statement by the Atlanta Police Department, the 29-year-old rapper (born Rayshawn Bennett) is wanted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Ra’von Boyd and Leroy Pitts were recently arrested in Miami for their roles in the alleged incident.
A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to Bennett’s arrest.
A rep for YFN Lucci didn’t immediately respond to SPIN’s request for comment.