Weezer Announce New Album OK Human

Weezer was supposed to release Van Weezer last year, which got pushed to this May. That apparently didn’t stop the alt-rockers from working on new material.

On Monday, the group announced that they’re releasing a new album, OK Human, on Jan. 29. The first single, “All My Favorite Songs,” is out on Thursday.

Hold on to your hard drives 💾 OK Human, the new album, arrives 1/29 "All My Favorite Songs” the first song from the album will be out this Thursday, 1/21 at 12am ET. Limited vinyl will be available for pre-order on https://t.co/7LaRP9HTTb then too pic.twitter.com/V7eCr5FUi3 — weezer (@Weezer) January 18, 2021

As you can see above, the collection will feature 12 songs. If you’re worried about Van Weezer not being released due to this album, have no fear. The band tweeted that the record is still on target for its May 7 release date.

p.s. Van Weezer is still coming out on May 7th — weezer (@Weezer) January 18, 2021

You will be able to preorder the album here.

Weezer was supposed to hit stadiums with Green Day and Fall Out Boy on the Hella Mega Tour, but we all know what happened there. In the interim, singer Rivers Cuomo performed a few covers during the quarantine in Zoom sessions. Late last year as part of a school project, Cuomo built a website that hosted all of his 2,655 demos and old recordings, which go way, way back to when he was a child up until fairly recently.