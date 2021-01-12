This year has been an odd one so far (to put it mildly), but you probably didn’t have rapper/feature king (and former SPIN cover subject) Ty Dolla $ign covering Nirvana on your bingo card.

Late on Monday, the rapper posted a short clip on Twitter of him powering through an instrumental version of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” with his band. They look like they’re having fun jamming on the alt-rock standard, which turns…30 this year.

Check it out below.

Late last year, Ty Dolla $ign released his long-awaited third album, the aptly titled Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. The record featured the king of the collab teaming with stars like Nicki Minaj, Kid Cudi, Kanye West, Post Malone and a whole lot more.

As for Nirvana, we spoke with Krist Novoselic late last year about the lasting impact of the band – including discussing why so many rappers are professed fans of the band. Nirvana was also named our most influential artist of the past 35 years as part of our 35th-anniversary celebration.