Trey Songz Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Officer at Kansas City Chiefs Game

R&B singer Trey Songz was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer after the singer put an officer in a headlock during the AFC Championship game at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Video of the altercation shows Songz and the officer in a struggle, which ultimately ends with Songz being handcuffed by a sheriff.

Attorney John P. O’Connor confirmed to the Kansas City Star that Songz — whose real name is Tremaine Neverson — had been arrested, but declined to comment further until he had a chance to talk with prosecutors.

TMZ has the video of the incident (below) and a report, citing a police source, that Songz was arrested for misdemeanors — trespassing and resisting arrest — and assaulting a police officer, which is a felony. The site said that he is on a 24-hour hold, which means he should be released Monday (Jan. 25).

As for the game itself, it was somewhat of a barnburner. Kansas City, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the high-powered offense, defeated the Buffalo Bills to get the Super Bowl. There, they’ll face none other than Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. The Weeknd will perform at the game’s halftime show.