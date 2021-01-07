New Music \

Tom Morello and Serj Tankian Collaborate on Cover of Gang of Four’s ‘Natural’s Not In It’

It's off the double-album tribute "The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four"

Tom-Andy-Gang-of-Four-Vilar-de-Mouros-Festival-Portugal-24-Aug-2019-1609973195
Andy Gill and Gang of Four (Thomas McNeice, JJ Sterry, Tobias Humble) backstage with Tom Morello at EDP Vilar De Mouros Festival, Portugal, August 24, 2019. CREDIT: Hector Medina

Tags: Andy Gill, gang of four, serj tankian, tom morello