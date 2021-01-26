New Music \
Teenage Fanclub Share ‘I’m More Inclined’ From Upcoming LP
The 'Endless Arcade' release date has been pushed from March to the end of April
Teenage Fanclub has shared “I’m More Inclined,” the third release from the upcoming Endless Arcade LP, the Scottish lineup’s first new music in four years.
The album, says the band’s Norman Blake, addresses the fact that “We’re all getting older, and you can’t help but think about mortality, especially when you’re being creative and reflecting on your life.”
Endless Arcade was originally scheduled to arrive on March 5; the new release date is April 30, 2021. The lineup released the album’s first single, “Home,” the first new music in four years, in November.
“I’m More Inclined” was written by Blake.
“When we first starting talking about getting songs together for a new album, Norman said, ‘I have one ready to go now!’—and that was ‘I’m More Inclined,'” the band’s Raymond McGinley said in a statement. “He played it to us, we loved it, and that got us started on the whole thing that became Endless Arcade.”
Check out “I”m More Inclined” below.
The band has also rescheduled its upcoming tour; the new dates are below.
Jul 16-18 Galicia, ES – Ribeira Sacra Festival
Aug 26-28 Madrid, ES – Gigante Festival, Alcalá de Henares
Sep 07 Manchester, UK – Academy 2
Sep 08 London, UK – Forum
Sep 14 Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall
Sep 15 Aberdeen, UK – Music Hall
Sep 16 Glasgow, UK – Barrowland
Sep 17-18 Benidorm, ES – Visor Fest
Apr 08, 2022 Sheffield, UK – Leadmill
Apr 09, 2022 Leeds, UK – Beckett’s
Apr 10, 2022 Nottingham, UK – Rock City
Apr 12, 2022 Birmingham, UK – Institute
Apr 13, 2022 Norwich, UK – Waterfront
Apr 14, 2022 Bath, UK – Komedia
Apr 16, 2022 Brighton, UK – Chalk
Apr 17, 2022 Portsmouth, UK – Wedgewood Rooms
Apr 20, 2022 Belfast, UK – Empire Music Hall
Apr 21, 2022 Dublin, IE – Academy
Apr 23, 2022 Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik
Apr 24, 2022 Oslo, NO – Vulkan
Apr 25, 2022 Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset
Apr 27, 2022 Hamburg, DE – Knust
Apr 28, 2022 Berlin, DE – Columbiatheater
Apr 29, 2022 Dusseldorf, DE – Zakk
May 01, 2022 Munich, DE – Strom
May 02, 2022 Mannheim, DE – Alte Feuerwache
May 04, 2022 Lyon, FR – Epicerie Moderne
May 05, 2022 Nantes, FR – Stereolux
May 06, 2022 Rouen, FR – Le 106
May 07, 2022 Paris, FR – La Gaite Lyrique
May 08, 2022 Eindhoven, NL – Effenaar
May 09, 2022 Utrecht, NL – De Helling